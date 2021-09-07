Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

