Advertisement

Worker shortage could continue despite expiration of federal unemployment benefits

By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many local businesses closed up shop for Labor Day, but the need for people to work remains.

“It sure does seem like it’s as easy as ever to get a job right now, but I believe the work shortage is just going to continue on,” said Steve McFarlane, the President of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council.

He isn’t sure the recent expiration of COVID related federal unemployment benefits will help with the worker shortage.

“I think that there was a lot of blame placed on the unemployment benefits, the extended federal amount, that that’s the reason people were able to make more money not working,” he said. “But I think even before that was discontinued, we had a pretty major worker shortage.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the benefits cut could impact nearly 33,000 people in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development posted on its website that labor force grew by 9,600 people in July 2021, and the unemployment rate for the same month was at 3.9%.

The Job Center of Wisconsin website shows more than 117,000 jobs available.

But McFarlane isn’t sure there will be a lot of job growth following the expiration of unemployment aid. He said there are many reasons people might not return to work, but the pandemic is a major one adding uncertainty in job security.

“It’s so much up in the air based on COVID and actually in the Delta variant now, whether there’s a sure thing for tomorrow,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old man killed in ATV and dump truck crash in Marinette County
Street, road, generic
23-year-old man in custody after high speed chase in Wrightstown
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Oconto police release third shooting suspect’s identity, say he is believed to be armed and dangerous
Police lights file graphic.
Menasha police investigating armed robbery
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Upfront: COVID-19 vaccine requirement in schools

Latest News

Wisconsin hospitals need more nurses as COVID-19 numbers rise
Wisconsin hospitals need more nurses as COVID-19 numbers rise
ThedaStar sits on the helipad at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.
ThedaStar commemorates 35 years of service in the Fox Valley, a patient’s story
ThedaStar commemorates 35 years of service in the Fox Valley, a patient’s story
ThedaStar commemorates 35 years of service in the Fox Valley, a patient’s story
Worker shortage could persist after end of federal unemployment aid
Worker shortage could persist after end of federal unemployment aid