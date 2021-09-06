VERY NICE LABOR DAY, RAIN & STORMS ON TOMORROW

Your Labor Day is as good as it gets. You can expect plenty of sunshine with just some high clouds passing through at times. Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon. Soak up the last part of the unofficial end to summer.

Our next weather maker and cold front will blow through the region on tomorrow. It will bring scattered rain and storms, some of which could produce some gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy downpours. Winds will initially be from the south but they’ll veer to the NW behind the front. Winds will pick up with speeds between 10-25 mph, with higher gusts possible. A First Alert to boaters, a small craft advisory is in effect for tomorrow.

Some pop-up showers may redevelop on Wednesday as unsettled conditions remain; however, it shouldn’t be too wet overall. Pretty nice and sunny weather is slated to build in for the end of the work week. Another weak system could spark some showers by next Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: NW BACKING SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: S VEERING W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with pop-up showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72

