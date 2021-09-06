STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT & TUESDAY

The next weather maker is going to race across the region later tonight and during the day Tuesday. Some isolated strong storms with wind and/or hail could occur late tonight north of Green Bay. More activity could flare back up across far eastern Wisconsin through mid afternoon Tuesday. MOST of us will not have any strong or severe weather to deal with but a few of the storms could be on the strong side.

Gusty winds will affect all of us on Tuesday. They’ll be from the south in the morning but then become northwesterly during the afternoon. Wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph look reasonable with some gusts near 30 mph. A small craft advisory is in effect for Green Bay and Lake Michigan for waves between 2 and 7 feet.

Some pop-up showers may redevelop on Wednesday as unsettled conditions remain; however, it shouldn’t be too wet overall. Pretty nice and sunny weather is slated to build in for the end of the work week. Another weak system could spark some showers and storm by Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TUESDAY

TUESDAY: S VEERING NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-7′

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of storms late mainly north of Green Bay. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with pop-up showers possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower or two. HIGH: 74

