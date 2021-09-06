Advertisement

Respiratory disease spreads earlier than usual in Wisconsin

A baby is hospitalized with RSV
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - Pediatricians and public health officials say a common respiratory disease that most children can easily deal with is spreading earlier than usual in Wisconsin.

The disease, called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, usually results in mild symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults.

The symptoms for RSV are similar to that of COVID-19, so officials say testing for COVID-19 is important. University of Wisconsin Health pediatrician Greg DeMuri says some children are getting both illnesses at once.

In Wisconsin, RSV cases started climbing in July and have going up ever since. As of Aug. 21, 1,630 patients have been tested for RSV and 298 were positive.

