Hmong National Labor Day Festival helps boost vaccine rates

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hmong National Labor Day Festival in Oshkosh that’s been around for 32 years, aimed to expand vaccination rates by offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The two-day festival took place at Winnebago County Community Park on Saturday and Sunday. There was a vaccine clinic on-site, offering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Those who got a vaccine received a $15 food vendor voucher and $100 as part of state incentive.

“People came across this country to come to this festival, so this is a great opportunity to have a clinic where the people are. It’s critical that we get everybody vaccinated as possible, especially right now with the variant that is so dangerous now, and kids are going back to school,” said Long Vue, member of Northeast Wisconsin Hmong Professionals.

Organizers said overall, about 50 people were vaccinated including many younger individuals.

“They have the opportunity to talk to our specialists here on the facts about the vaccine and that would change their mind to take the vaccination, so I think that was part of the success,” said Mee Yang, event chair for the Hmong National Labor Day Festival.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for residents who have received at least one dose, Asian Americans have the highest vaccination rate among all races at 55%. While 32% of Blacks in Wisconsin have the lowest rate.

But organizers say having the pop-up vaccine clinic helped break down barriers that Hmong community members still face.

“In general I think that a lot of our community has been vaccinated but there are still some people, you know, who are more resistant or not sure if they should get vaccinated,” said Shoua Herr, Public Health Nurse, Hmong Nurses Association.

“A lot of times it has to do with cultural, but language barriers is really big, also Western medicine is something that’s newer for our Hmong community,” said Dr. Pam Her, Community Organizer, Multicultural Communications Committee.

Organizers hope the success of the vaccine clinic will encourage the unvaccinated to get the shot.

