Fond Du Lac celebrates Labor Day with return of annual parade

Put together by the Fond Du Lac Labor Council, the parade highlighted the hard working men and women of the community with floats, candy, Santa, fire trucks and much more.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Chairs and blankets lined the streets of Fond Du Lac Monday afternoon for the return of the annual Labor Day parade.

Put together by the Fond Du Lac Labor Council, the parade highlighted the hard working men and women of the community with floats, candy, Santa, fire trucks and much more.

“I love watching my kids get excited. that’s my favorite part,” said parade goer Rachel Helland.

Today marks the 139th Labor Day in American history. It was first celebrated in 1882 as a thank you to labor leaders for fighting for fair labor laws in the workplace.

Emily Hoepfner who lives in Fond Du Lac said while a parade may not seem like a teaching tool, it helps her open the conversation up to her kids so they can understand the day’s importance.

“Its just a great opportunity to be able to come together and celebrate. See our servicemen and just teach the children that respect and the history of it,” Hoepfner said.

Due to changing COVID-19 restrictions, Fond Du Lac had to cancel their Labor Day picnic for the second year in the row.

They are hoping it can return next year.

