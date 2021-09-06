As COVID-19 numbers rise, so does the need for additional nurses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin hospitals are again scrambling to find nurses, offering big signing bonuses and tuition reimbursement, to try to recruit while COVID-19 cases increase.

Many employers across the state are looking for workers, but nurses in particular are especially in high demand.

Bellin Health says it is looking for two to four positions, per unit.

“Typically we try to run under a 6% vacancy rate and right now, we’re running about 9.2%,” said Ashley Lyman, Director of Nursing and Clinical Practice, Bellin Health.

Both HSHS and Bellin Health in Green Bay are offering bonuses of up to $10,000 for Critical Care and ICU nurse positions.

“We are having to reach out and seek support from some temporary staffing agencies just to help meet some of our needs,” said Laura Hieb, Chief Nursing Officer, Bellin Health.

Aurora Baycare Medical Center said in a statement sent to Action 2 News, “we’re offering very competitive pay, as well as incentive programs to both recruit new nurses and keep them with us. That’s in addition to various wellness programs that recognize the strain nurses face, especially during the pandemic.”

According to Lyman, there’s not enough nursing programs and nursing instructors, which is why Bellin Health is also offering tuition reimbursement to recent graduates.

“Nursing schools have a long wait list because they only have so many seats and there’s only opportunities to do clinical rotations. So it’s challenging to get people into the education and through their education and into the work field,” said Lyman.

Health officials say while hospitals nationwide face a nursing shortage, it has created an even more lucrative career.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.