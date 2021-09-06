Advertisement

Armed robber gets money from Appleton gas station

Results in for Appleton Police Department survey
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for an armed robber who hit the Fox Convenience Store on the south side of Appleton Sunday night.

Officers say the clerk was alone at the gas station on S. Oneida St. when the robber came in at about 9 P.M. The clerk told police the robber showed a weapon, then ran from the store after the robbery. The clerk wasn’t hurt.

The robber is described as a black man who appeared 20 to 30 years old. He was about 6 feet tall with an athletic build. He wore a blue, athletic-style spring jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and a Milwaukee Brewers mitt logo embroidered on the left chest. He also wore black pants Sunday night and had a light colored, surgical-style mask over his face.

Police rarely say how much money is taken in armed robberies.

