Upfront: COVID-19 vaccine requirement in schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/WKOW/WISN) - School districts and school boards across northeastern Wisconsin are continuing to work on COVID-19 policies, as all Wisconsin teachers and students return to school this week.

The Department of Health Services reports 55 counties have very high levels of case activity, and the other 17 counties have high levels.

About 55% of the state’s population has now had at least one dose of the vaccine, and COVID-19 cases among children are now rising.

Today's #COVID19_WI update heading into the #LaborDay weekend. We want you to have a happy and healthy holiday. But our state is still at a Very High activity level, so please take steps to minimize risk and #StopTheSpread while you celebrate: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/wyNXZHO9Na — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 3, 2021

As previously reported, Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly says if a district wants to have a vaccine requirement, she supports it.

“I’ve really thought about this, and I feel that if it’s part of a district’s mitigation strategy, along with testing, along with masking and other measures - cleaning - then yes, it certainly needs to be part of that,” said Dr. Udnerly.

Sunday morning on Upfront, which airs on WBAY-TV, University of Wisconsin Health Pediatric Specialist Jim Conway said although schools are not usually a place of high transmission, he agrees.

“I think the places we’re worried about are communities where there are low vaccination rates. So, the houses where these kids live are often houses where people are unvaccinated, and they run the risk of bringing it in,” said Dr. Conway. “And so while schools are not a major epicenter of actual disease itself, it’s certainly a route for transmission that can pass it from household to household.”

While Underly doesn’t have the power to issue a statewide vaccine mandate for school staff, she says if there are outbreaks in schools, she’s optimistic that schools won’t have to shift back to all virtual learning like last year.

“When you look at the other industries that are pursuing vaccine mandates, they’re the ones that have the most to lose. When you look at travel or tourism, you look at higher education, public education, bars and restaurants, they are pursuing it because it is a strong mitigation strategy,” said Dr. Underly.

Currently, kids are heading back to school at a time where COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Dr. Conway says he believes kids ages six to eleven will be able to receive the vaccines towards the end of the year, and adds he can see them becoming a requirement for kids to attend school in the future.

Dr. Underly traveled across the state this past week for “Welcome Back to School Events”, including a stop in Green Bay at King Elementary with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

