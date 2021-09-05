Oconto police searching for man wanted on attempted homicide, armed robbery charges

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding a man identified as a suspect in an armed robber and attempted homicide incident in Oconto Friday morning.

According to Oconto Police, 24-year-old Cody John Krueger is believed to likely be in either Kewaunee or Door County at this time, saying he is known to frequent visit the Algoma area, and has been spotted at the E6100 area of Washington Road in Algoma

Police say the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, adding Krueger was armed with a small caliber pistol at the time of the incident.

In addition, police say he may be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord, with self painted racing stripes.

A license plate number was not immediately provided.

According to an alert sent out by law enforcement, Krueger may be traveling with another person, identified as 19-year-old Kyra Saldana.

Krueger is described as 6′4, weighs 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police also say Krueger has a swastika tattoo on his abdomen, a “skinhead” tattoo on his abdomen, a cross tattoo and a skull tattoo on his left calf, a barbed wire tattoo on his left hand and fingers, a swastika tattoo on his left knee, a “High Life” tattoo on his left wrist, a “Forever and Always” tattoo on his right breast area, a “KRK” tattoo on his left forearm, and a “1488″ tattoo on his left wrist.

In addition, both of his ears are pierced.

Officials also state he is known to drive with a sawed off shot gun pointed at the driver door.

According to law enforcement, Krueger is believed to be armed and dangerous, and has made previous comments about being willing to “shoot anyone trying to take his freedom away.” Officials go on to say he has made comments about suicide by police.

If you see Krueger, you’re asked to call 911 immediately, move to a safe place, and to not approach him.

Police did not immediately specify if Krueger was the third person being sought by law enforcement following a shooting on Superior Avenue Friday morning in Oconto. Officials said Friday two people had been arrested for that incident, but they were looking for a third person. Officers responded to that incident after a caller reported a person had been shot just before 11:30 a.m.

Action 2 News has an inquiry in with police, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

