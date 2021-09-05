Advertisement

Oconto police searching for man wanted on attempted homicide, armed robbery charges

Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted homicide case. If you see him, call 911, and do not approach.(Oconto Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding a man identified as a suspect in an armed robber and attempted homicide incident in Oconto Friday morning.

According to Oconto Police, 24-year-old Cody John Krueger is believed to likely be in either Kewaunee or Door County at this time, saying he is known to frequent visit the Algoma area, and has been spotted at the E6100 area of Washington Road in Algoma

Police say the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, adding Krueger was armed with a small caliber pistol at the time of the incident.

In addition, police say he may be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord, with self painted racing stripes.

A license plate number was not immediately provided.

According to an alert sent out by law enforcement, Krueger may be traveling with another person, identified as 19-year-old Kyra Saldana.

Krueger is described as 6′4, weighs 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police also say Krueger has a swastika tattoo on his abdomen, a “skinhead” tattoo on his abdomen, a cross tattoo and a skull tattoo on his left calf, a barbed wire tattoo on his left hand and fingers, a swastika tattoo on his left knee, a “High Life” tattoo on his left wrist, a “Forever and Always” tattoo on his right breast area, a “KRK” tattoo on his left forearm, and a “1488″ tattoo on his left wrist.

In addition, both of his ears are pierced.

Officials also state he is known to drive with a sawed off shot gun pointed at the driver door.

According to law enforcement, Krueger is believed to be armed and dangerous, and has made previous comments about being willing to “shoot anyone trying to take his freedom away.” Officials go on to say he has made comments about suicide by police.

If you see Krueger, you’re asked to call 911 immediately, move to a safe place, and to not approach him.

Police did not immediately specify if Krueger was the third person being sought by law enforcement following a shooting on Superior Avenue Friday morning in Oconto. Officials said Friday two people had been arrested for that incident, but they were looking for a third person. Officers responded to that incident after a caller reported a person had been shot just before 11:30 a.m.

Action 2 News has an inquiry in with police, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again
(Image: File photo)
Recently born infant found dead on Milwaukee’s north side
Street, road, generic
23-year-old man in custody after high speed chase in Wrightstown
Police lights
Two arrested, third sought after shooting in Oconto
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls)
Brown County rejects election audit subpoena

Latest News

K-9 Deputy Odinn
Door County Sheriff’s Office needs community support for two new K-9 units
A 2021 United Nations report shared that indigenous people’s food systems provide best...
Oneida Integrated Food Systems recognized by United Nations
Door County Sheriff’s Office needs community support for two new K-9 units
Door County Sheriff’s Office needs community support for two new K-9 units
Consumer First Alert: Get Well Wisconsin Program COVID-19 text is legitimate
Consumer First Alert: Get Well Wisconsin Program COVID-19 text is legitimate
Wisconsin Marine recovering at Maryland hospital following attack in Afghanistan
Wisconsin Marine recovering at Maryland hospital following attack in Afghanistan