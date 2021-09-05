NICE LABOR DAY, RAIN & STORMS ON TUESDAY

The long labor day weekend is going to end on a nice and sunny note. You’ll be able to squeeze out another day of outdoor activities without any issues from Mother nature.

Our next weather maker and cold front will blow through the region on Tuesday. It will give us a good chance of rain and storms, some of which could produce some gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy downpours. Winds will initially be from the south but they’ll veer to the NW behind the front. Speeds between 10-25 mph look reasonable again with higher gusts.

Some pop-up showers may redevelop on Wednesday as unsettled conditions remain; however, it shouldn’t be too wet overall. Pretty nice and sunny weather is slated to build in for the end of the work week. Another weak system could spark some rain and thunder by next Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: S/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-4′

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated evening showers are possible. LOW: 51

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with pop-up showers possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70

