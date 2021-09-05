Menasha police investigating armed robbery

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Kwik Trip on 1499 Appleton Rd. right before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked into the store armed with a knife and stole money.

Police do not have someone in custody. The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500, or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers (920) 231-8477.

