Medical Examiner identifies man involved in crime spree spanning four cities

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Authorities have identified a man killed by police following an abduction and a crime spree spanning four different cities on Friday.

The man’s identity has been released as 31-year-old David Wayne Marshall Jr. of Milwaukee.

As previously reported, Marshall allegedly carjacked a car with a man inside, and then drove to two Walmart locations and a gas station, where the victim went inside both chain stores and told a worker to call police.

Marshall may have known the victim based on how he approached him.

According to our sister station in Milwaukee, a source tells them the interaction was conversational, even as the gunman had the weapon out.

After a brief police chase following a reported second carjacking, the man crashed, exited the vehicle with a gun, and was shot and killed by police officers.

“Each day, we put this uniform on and place this badge over our hearts, and we go out not knowing the dangers seen and unseen we will encounter and might face,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “We do it because we care, and we take pride in the work that we do and the services we deliver.”

Police say they’re still investigating and working to piece together everything that happened.

