Advertisement

Medical Examiner identifies man involved in crime spree spanning four cities

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Authorities have identified a man killed by police following an abduction and a crime spree spanning four different cities on Friday.

The man’s identity has been released as 31-year-old David Wayne Marshall Jr. of Milwaukee.

As previously reported, Marshall allegedly carjacked a car with a man inside, and then drove to two Walmart locations and a gas station, where the victim went inside both chain stores and told a worker to call police.

Marshall may have known the victim based on how he approached him.

According to our sister station in Milwaukee, a source tells them the interaction was conversational, even as the gunman had the weapon out.

After a brief police chase following a reported second carjacking, the man crashed, exited the vehicle with a gun, and was shot and killed by police officers.

“Each day, we put this uniform on and place this badge over our hearts, and we go out not knowing the dangers seen and unseen we will encounter and might face,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “We do it because we care, and we take pride in the work that we do and the services we deliver.”

Police say they’re still investigating and working to piece together everything that happened.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again
(Image: File photo)
UPDATE: Infant’s body discovered outside Milwaukee funeral home
Street, road, generic
23-year-old man in custody after high speed chase in Wrightstown
Police lights
Two arrested, third sought after shooting in Oconto
53-year-old man killed in ATV and dump truck crash in Marinette County

Latest News

(Image: File photo)
UPDATE: Infant’s body discovered outside Milwaukee funeral home
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits come to an end
The goal of the project-based learning system is to promote collaboration of secondary and...
National Sports Analytics Club Program coming this fall to Green Bay
Cody Krueger has been identified by Oconto Police as a suspect in an armed robbery and...
Oconto police release third shooting suspect’s identity, say he is believed to be armed and dangerous