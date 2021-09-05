Federal pandemic unemployment benefits come to an end

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first weekend of September is bringing new challenges to at least 7.5 million Americans, as the COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire Monday in multiple states.

26 states were still giving out the benefits during early September, including Wisconsin.

The ending of the benefits will affect nearly 33,000 Wisconsin residents, according to data from the Department of Labor. This comes on the heels of a monthly jobs report that showed the U.S. adding the fewest amount of positions within the last seven months.

However, the cutting of the unemployment benefits has not resulted in sizable job growth. Data from April to July of 2021 shows the states that ended federal benefits early saw just under a point in growth, while those that kept the benefits saw nearly twice as much growth.

“Yeah, there are any number of jobs that I could go out and do, but not all of them can support me,” said Michael Kittle, who is losing unemployment benefits.

“You’ve got COVID resurgence, which has translated to bad job numbers, Afghanistan, fires, hurricanes. That’s a lot all at one time,” said Mark McKinnon, a political adviser.

Data shows the U.S. economy is still 5.3 million jobs below where it was in February of 2020, just before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

