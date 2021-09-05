Door County Sheriff’s Office needs community support for two new K-9 units

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After Door County Sheriff’s Office lost a beloved K-9 deputy in June, they are now looking to bring the K-9 unit back to Door County, with the help and support from the community.

In 2017, The Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Foundation raised funds to purchase and train K-9 Deputy Odinn for the Door County Sheriff’s Office, after almost 30 years of not having a K-9 unit.

“We went to wide variety of calls, he was quite the energetic dog and a pretty great partner,” said Deputy Matthew Tassoul, Odinn’s handler.

At the end of June, Odinn lost his battle to cancer after four years of service with his handler Deputy Tassoul.

“Since then we’ve kind of had a hole at our department for that asset of a K-9 unit,” said Deputy Tassoul.

But now, they’re seeking donations and community support to help bring not just one, but two K-9 deputies to Door County.

“To have that K-9 resource here in the county, and to be able to deploy that in a timely matter to help find these people is very important,” said Chief Deputy Pat McCarty, Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Tassoul said the K-9 that he will receive will be similar to Odinn, “trained in apprehension, he’ll be a patrol dog who’s able to assist in locating people, and narcotics. The second dog will be more of a search and rescue, so it’s not trained in apprehension but it locates people and narcotics as well.”

Fundraising efforts are being led by the Door County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Foundation, which is a component of the Door County Community Foundation, Inc. They estimate the total cost of both K-9 deputies, training, and equipment to be right under $60,000.

Chief Deputy McCarty says they’ve received an outpour of support from the Door County community, “we’ve had a number of people reach out to us, especially in the aftermath of Odinn passing away saying, you know, what can we do to help, how can we get involved, what do we have to do to get another dog?”

Chief Deputy McCarty said their timeline is to get the first dog this fall, and the second one in early 2022.

