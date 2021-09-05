Consumer First Alert: Unemployment text scams continue, state confirms legitimate text about COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers targeting unemployment have been a chronic problem during the pandemic, and now, there’s another scam you should be looking for.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received reports of a phishing text, where imposters pretend to be from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), or a similar agency.

The messages say there’s a problem with your account, or your benefits will be discontinued, if you don’t reply, and to click on the link to update your account’s ID and password.

But, the message isn’t from the DWD - it’s a scammer trying to access your personal information to steal your identity and money.

So, what should you do if you get one of those messages?

Consumer Protection experts say to delete the text, and to not click on any links, or give any personal information.

Any official message will ask you to go to the official DWD website and log onto your claimant portal.

Action 2 News also reached out to the State Division of Consumer Protection regarding text messages about the COVID-19 vaccine, which were brought to our attention by viewers.

State officials say according to the Department of Health Services (DHS) if the text includes reference to the “Get Well Wisconsin Program”, that is a legitimate effort to help people get access to good information about the COVID-19 vaccine, and to also get more people vaccinated.

The Consumer Protection department says a partner organization called Organizing Empowerment Fund is executing the Get Well Wisconsin program, which includes a texting portion to promote the vaccine and related programs, such as the vaccine reward program.

Officials add the program isn’t a direct initiative by the DHS, but is an initiative by a contracted entity, and say it isn’t limited to or targeted to people have haven’t been vaccinated yet.

In addition, they say no private medical data is used to generate lists of people to text.

As always, you can also go to legitimate sources and verify before sharing any personal information.

