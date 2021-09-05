Advertisement

BREEZY TODAY WITH A SPOTTY T’SHOWER CHANCE. DRY FOR LABOR DAY!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll get to enjoy plenty of sun early on today and temperatures won’t be too quick to climb. A front that will be moving through the area this afternoon will turn skies partly cloudy and will bring breezy conditions to the area with gusts over 25 mph at times. A small craft advisory has been posted for the bay of Green Bay and also the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan. Otherwise, this afternoon’s highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Your Labor Day itself, looks very dry and sunny. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s but still a very nice day to be outdoors. Another round of rain and storms is on tap for our area late Monday night and into the day Tuesday as our next weathermaker will traverse the state. It will become very breezy, once again, as that disturbance moves through the area. A few showers could linger in the region Wednesday but Thursday and Friday look much drier.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

SUNDAY: W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: NW/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty PM rain & storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with stray showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again
(Image: File photo)
Recently born infant found dead on Milwaukee’s north side
Police lights
Two arrested, third sought after shooting in Oconto
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls)
Brown County rejects election audit subpoena
Teen hit by vehicle near Green Bay school. Sept. 3, 2021.
Driver hits teen on bike in crosswalk near Green Bay school

Latest News

First Alert Weather
BREEZY SUNDAY, SPOTTY RAIN & STORMS POSSIBLE
Gusty winds Sunday
More sun Sunday, a few pop-up up showers & storms possible
First Alert Forecast: Clouds move out throughout the night, pleasant Sunday ahead
First Alert Forecast: Clouds move out throughout the night, pleasant Sunday ahead
First Alert Weather
ADDITIONAL RAIN EXPECTED BUT YOUR HOLIDAY WEEKEND IS NOT A WASH OUT