BREEZY TODAY WITH A SPOTTY T’SHOWER CHANCE. DRY FOR LABOR DAY!

We’ll get to enjoy plenty of sun early on today and temperatures won’t be too quick to climb. A front that will be moving through the area this afternoon will turn skies partly cloudy and will bring breezy conditions to the area with gusts over 25 mph at times. A small craft advisory has been posted for the bay of Green Bay and also the nearshore waters of Lake Michigan. Otherwise, this afternoon’s highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Your Labor Day itself, looks very dry and sunny. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s but still a very nice day to be outdoors. Another round of rain and storms is on tap for our area late Monday night and into the day Tuesday as our next weathermaker will traverse the state. It will become very breezy, once again, as that disturbance moves through the area. A few showers could linger in the region Wednesday but Thursday and Friday look much drier.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

SUNDAY: W 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: NW/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty PM rain & storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with stray showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Showers possible. HIGH: 76

