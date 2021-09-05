Advertisement

Afghan refugees receive Covid-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy

Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, administers a COVID vaccination to an Afghan evacuee during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 88th Readiness Division stationed at Fort McCoy have released new images of Afghan refugees receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

According to military officials, all refugees arriving in the U.S. are being offered the vaccine. It is currently unclear the exact number of doses that have been administered so far.

There are an estimated 8, 000 refugees currently being housed here in Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Ft. McCoy says nearly 1,400 soldiers are supporting efforts at the base.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and with the support of the Department of Homeland Security, says they are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

Officials say this initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan

