53-year-old man killed in ATV and dump truck crash in Marinette County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEPHENSON, Wisc. (WBAY) - The Office of the Marinette County Sheriff reported 53-year-old Michael J. Goffard was killed in a serious crash involving an ATV and dump truck on Caldron Falls Rd. near Camp Bird Saturday afternoon.

According to the initial investigation, Goffard was driving an ATV and lost control hitting a dump truck coming from the opposite direction of the road. Goffard was ejected from the ATV. Goffard was pronounced dead at the scene after rescue and paramedic attempts were unsuccessful.

He was from Neenah, Wisc.

The driver of the drump truck and minor passenger were not injured in the accident.

The investigation is still underway.

The Marinette County Sheriff said the crash is the 6th traffic fatality in the county in 2021.

