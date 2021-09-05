Advertisement

23-year-old man in custody after high speed chase in Wrightstown

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old man from De Pere was booked into the Brown County Jail and charged with Eluding an Officer, OWI (3rd offense) and numerous traffic violations.

The Wrightstown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle which had ran a stop sign before 3 a.m. Saturday. When an officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled down County Highway U at speeds of more than 100mph. The driver also entered a construction zone.

The vehicle pulled into a gas station when nearing squad cars.

The man was then taken into custody.

