Wisconsin Marine, hurt in Kabul, recovering at Walter Reed

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Marine from Kenosha is recovering after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people.

The Kenosha News reports that Finley is now recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Supporters of Finley’s family are raising funds online to help in his recovery.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $11,000 had been donated via GoFundMe.

The money help with costs associated with Finley’s recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

