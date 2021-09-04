Advertisement

State Patrol to monitor traffic from the air Monday

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers passing through Oconto County on Monday will want to be extra aware of their driving habits.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says pilots with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring for traffic violations from the air this Labor Day.

The State Patrol is scheduled for an enforcement mission on US 41/141 in Oconto County.

The mission aims to find drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly.

Pilots will communicate with troopers and/or officers on the ground to make a traffic stop when they see a violation.

According to the Department of Transportation, aerial enforcement missions are announced before they happen due to the State Patrol’s goal of improving public safety through voluntary compliance with the law.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again
Police lights
Two arrested, third sought after shooting in Oconto
Diaper dumpers sought in Langlade County
Teen hit by vehicle near Green Bay school. Sept. 3, 2021.
Driver hits teen on bike in crosswalk near Green Bay school
A police car.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash
September 4 Birthday Club
September 4 Birthday Club
Wisconsin Marine, hurt in Kabul, recovering at Walter Reed
(Image: File photo)
Recently born infant found dead on Milwaukee’s north side