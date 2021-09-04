State Patrol to monitor traffic from the air Monday

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers passing through Oconto County on Monday will want to be extra aware of their driving habits.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says pilots with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring for traffic violations from the air this Labor Day.

The State Patrol is scheduled for an enforcement mission on US 41/141 in Oconto County.

The mission aims to find drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly.

Pilots will communicate with troopers and/or officers on the ground to make a traffic stop when they see a violation.

According to the Department of Transportation, aerial enforcement missions are announced before they happen due to the State Patrol’s goal of improving public safety through voluntary compliance with the law.

