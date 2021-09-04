Advertisement

Recently born infant found dead on Milwaukee’s north side

(Image: File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE - A recently born infant was found dead near a business on Milwaukee’s north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the body was found around 9:50 a.m. Friday near a business on the 5600 block of North Teutonia Avenue.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and no description of the infant was made available.

Officers are seeking the parents.

