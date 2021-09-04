Howard couple leaving Saturday to help Hurricane Ida victims

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A couple from the village of Howard is driving south Saturday morning with more donations than they expected.

As Action 2 News first reported on Monday, Chris and Penny Knutson are planning to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and Mississippi.

They own Gilligan’s Bar and Grill, and the restaurant served as a location to collect items for those in need living along the Gulf Coast.

“We have received so much, it’s more than we anticipated,” Chris Knutson said.

They initially planned to take items on a pick-up truck, yet as a result of community support, they are hauling two trailers filled with supplies, which include non-perishable food items and more than 6,000 pounds of water.

“From the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of Chris’s, we thank everyone of you that were able to donate and take the time and the effort, and everything,” Penny Knutson said.

Hurricane Ida devastated the Gulf Coast causing major flooding and leaving more than 800,000 people without power, according to the American Red Cross. A number that is continuing to change.

The Northeast wasn’t spared from remnants of Ida with the latest figures showing at least 49 people in five states across the region having died. That’s a figure expected to climb as first responders arrive to hard hit areas.

According to the Red Cross, donating money is a preferred way of giving. Nonetheless, the Knutson’s said they were inspired by a need to do something positive.

“With everything that’s been going on in the world lately over the past year, sometimes it kind of gets you down a little bit,” Penny Knutson said. “But what we’ve seen this past week has just brought us to a whole new level of appreciation for the people in this community.”

Their trip is expected to last at least two weeks from start to finish.

