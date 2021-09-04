Advertisement

Defense helps No. 19 Penn State edge No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10

Wisconsin's Chimere Dike drops a pass in the end zone in front of Penn State's Daequan Hardy...
Wisconsin's Chimere Dike drops a pass in the end zone in front of Penn State's Daequan Hardy during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Jaquan Brister and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin.

Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures.

The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.

