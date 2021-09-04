CLEARING SATURDAY NIGHT, SPOTTY RAIN/THUNDER SUNDAY AFTERNOON

We started the weekend on a misty, murky, and showery note but the sky will clear out Saturday night. Temperatures will be seasonably cool and mainly in the 50s by the time you wake up Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to start out sunny but clouds will bubble up during the daytime heating and there will likely be some spotty afternoon rain showers and storms around. Highs are going to top out in the 70s. Breezy NW winds between 10 and 20 mph are expected to develop with some gusts surpassing 25 mph at times.

Labor Day itself looks dry and mostly sunny. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s but still plenty nice for any outdoor activity. Another round of rain and storms is poised to track across Wisconsin Monday night and into the day Tuesday with a fast moving clipper system. A few showers could linger in the region Wednesday. Temperatures for much of next week will be similar to what we’ve see lately. That means highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty PM rain & storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with stray showers possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 75

