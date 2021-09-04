Advertisement

Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused.

U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.

One internal document described to The Associated Press by officials familiar with it says Afghan girls have alleged they have been raped by older men they were forced to marry in order to escape Afghanistan.

