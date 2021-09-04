ADDITIONAL RAIN EXPECTED BUT YOUR HOLIDAY WEEKEND IS NOT A WASH OUT

Scattered showers will likely persist through the first half of the day today. After the lunch hour, any rain becomes spottier in nature. Highs today will only warm into the lower 70s given the amount of cloud cover we will have throughout most of the day. Some clearing can be expected later in the day and especially into the overnight hours.

Lows tonight will drop into the 50s across the region as cloud cover decreases significantly overnight. Tomorrow looks to start out sunny and dry for most, but as the day wears on, clouds will increase slightly as a cold front pushes southeastward throughout the state. This front may trigger some spotty showers or storms across the state during the afternoon, but a widespread rain event is not expected so I wouldn’t go cancelling any plans. Highs tomorrow should be warmer than today with most making it into the middle 70s. It will be breezy with a west wind gusting up to 30 mph at some points during the afternoon.

Labor Day itself looks dry and mostly sunny. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Another round of storms is poised to track across Wisconsin on Tuesday... with perhaps a stray shower lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures for much of next week will be similar to what we’ve see lately. That means highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: SW VEERING W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Scattered showers... mainly before Noon. Clearing skies late. Slightly humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. More clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and breezy. Sun and clouds with a stray rain shower. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Another nice day. HIGH: 76

