Advertisement

UW-Oshkosh expands move-in time for students living on campus

(NBC15)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A busy day of unpacking at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Thursday, as thousands of students begin to settle into dorm life for the fall semester.

However the process was a bit different this year due to the on-going pandemic.

What’s normally a chaotic scene, is a bit more spread out now with students moving in a bit sooner and over a greater period of time.

“In the past we’ve had move in over two days so we’ve had a lot of people over one time, lots of crowds, people congregating together, and by doing it over five days and de-densifying it, fewer people are hear at any one time. It’s much easier to manage the traffic and people flow,” said Robert Babcock, Director, Department of Residence Life.

The change is also a COVID-19 safety protocol and it comes as the university welcomes the second highest increase in first-year students, year over year, going back a decade.

UWO Freshmen Sebastian Jefferson said, “It would be a lot worse if everybody was moving in one day to be honest. I mean, it makes your satisfaction go up because you get more people everyday and make new friends, I mean where can you go wrong with that to be honest.”

Signs are up all over campus reminding students to take COVID precautions like masking.

Those we spoke to say their biggest concern is that classes stay in person.

“I don’t mind wearing a mask. I think it will be good to keep us in person. Hopefully we don’t have to wear these for too long this year but I’m just excited to get in person and get back to school,” added UWO Freshmen Gracie Buchinger.

Others are a bit more splint, on how they feel about what could happen in the days to come.

Jefferson said, “I don’t know what to say about that to be honest, I’m just concerned about us being here to be honest.” Fellow UWO Freshmen Kylee Hannon disagreed, “I think as long as everybody is respectful, and smart about their masking, and getting vaccinated, we will be okay.”

The move in process will continue this weekend, thru Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station
Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Staff treated, 13 patients transferred after gas release at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital
Generic Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 28 more deaths, nearly 3 million fully vaccinated
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
Packers-Saints game to be played in Jacksonville, direct flight offered out of Appleton for fans
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine

Latest News

Image of cigarettes
Wisconsin receiving $14 million tobacco settlement
The Wisconsin sign on the U.P. border.
Evers names Sayers for tourism secretary
Wisconsin Supreme Court to resume in-person arguments
Charles Estrada leaves ThedaCare after 49 days in the ICU and COVID unit.
COVID-19 survivor: “Don’t go through what I went through”