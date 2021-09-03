UW-Oshkosh expands move-in time for students living on campus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A busy day of unpacking at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Thursday, as thousands of students begin to settle into dorm life for the fall semester.

However the process was a bit different this year due to the on-going pandemic.

What’s normally a chaotic scene, is a bit more spread out now with students moving in a bit sooner and over a greater period of time.

“In the past we’ve had move in over two days so we’ve had a lot of people over one time, lots of crowds, people congregating together, and by doing it over five days and de-densifying it, fewer people are hear at any one time. It’s much easier to manage the traffic and people flow,” said Robert Babcock, Director, Department of Residence Life.

The change is also a COVID-19 safety protocol and it comes as the university welcomes the second highest increase in first-year students, year over year, going back a decade.

UWO Freshmen Sebastian Jefferson said, “It would be a lot worse if everybody was moving in one day to be honest. I mean, it makes your satisfaction go up because you get more people everyday and make new friends, I mean where can you go wrong with that to be honest.”

Signs are up all over campus reminding students to take COVID precautions like masking.

Those we spoke to say their biggest concern is that classes stay in person.

“I don’t mind wearing a mask. I think it will be good to keep us in person. Hopefully we don’t have to wear these for too long this year but I’m just excited to get in person and get back to school,” added UWO Freshmen Gracie Buchinger.

Others are a bit more splint, on how they feel about what could happen in the days to come.

Jefferson said, “I don’t know what to say about that to be honest, I’m just concerned about us being here to be honest.” Fellow UWO Freshmen Kylee Hannon disagreed, “I think as long as everybody is respectful, and smart about their masking, and getting vaccinated, we will be okay.”

The move in process will continue this weekend, thru Sunday.

