Two arrested, third sought after shooting in Oconto

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto police arrested two people and are looking for a third after a person was shot on Superior Avenue Friday morning.

A 911 caller reported a person with a gunshot wound on the 2000-block just before 11:30. Police haven’t released information about the person, including their condition, except to say Oconto Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

Using information gathered at the crime scene, police arrested a 35-year-old Oconto man and a 31-year-old Marinette woman in the area of Second Street. Officers learned a third person may be involved, but that suspect wasn’t located. Police haven’t described who they’re looking for.

Police say they issued search warrants on Superior Avenue and Second Street.

Because of the police presence on Second Street, near Oconto Elementary School, elementary students were bused to the middle school. The Oconto Unified School District sent a message to parents saying there wasn’t a threat to the students, but moving them ensured most students could be released on time.

The police department and Oconto County Sheriff’s Department are working together on the investigation.

