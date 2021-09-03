A SOGGY START TO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Widespread showers will continue throughout the evening and overnight. Folks planning on going to high school football games, bring the rain gear! But, at least it won’t be as heavy as last week’s thunderstorms. These scattered showers will likely persist through the first half of Saturday. After the lunch hour, any rain becomes spottier in nature.

Lows tonight will stay closer to 60° given the uptick in humidity brought about by today’s rain. Skies will be cloudy into Saturday afternoon, but some sunshine is possible late in the day. Highs will still be below average... in the lower 70s. Many of us will dry out Saturday afternoon/evening, but a stray shower or storm remains possible.

Sunday will start dry with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will build for the afternoon and a cold front pushing southward may trigger a round of scattered afternoon storms across Wisconsin. Highs will be into the middle 70s with a breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph.

Labor Day itself is still looking dry and mostly sunny. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Another round of storms is poised to track across Wisconsin on Tuesday... with perhaps a stray shower lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures for much of next week will be similar to what we’ve see lately. That means highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: SW/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: WNW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers continuing. Thunder? LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Scattered showers... mainly before Noon. Clearing skies late. Slightly humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Scattered PM storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. More clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and breezy. Sun and clouds with a stray rain shower. HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Another nice day. HIGH: 77

