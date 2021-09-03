Sober Green Bay encourages sober-friendly spaces

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new movement called Sober Green Bay aims to support people who don’t drink.

Organizations and businesses are putting up yellow balloons to show that they are “sober friendly.” The organizations display cards with information on finding resources for addiction.

The Brown County Alcohol and Drug Coalition for Change wants to make it socially acceptable not to drink.

“We want to kind of normalize sobriety. One of the things I’ll get is if I let people know that I’m sober is, ‘oh that’s wonderful‘ and a pat on the head. It’s like no, I’m just sober. I’ve been sober for 12 years It’s part of my life now,” says John Plageman, Sober Green Bay.

As part of “Section Yellow”, Sober Green Bay members will gather at Lambeau Field on Packers gameday to support sober fans.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach has proclaimed September as Sober Green Bay Campaign Month.

Businesses and organizations interested in getting a yellow balloon and being designated as sober friendly should log on the Sober Green Bay Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SoberGreenBayWI

