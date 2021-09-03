Second suspect arrested in Neenah shooting investigation

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have arrested a second person in connection to an August shooting in Neenah.

On Sept. 2, Trino F. Sanchez, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop. He was taken into custody on charges of Reckless Injury and Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.

A second suspect, Javontae RD Mabry, 22, was arrested on Aug. 16.

A third person of interest, Tyrell Anderson, remains at large. The 21-year-old Anderson is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you see him, call police.

On Aug. 3, Neenah Police were called to the 1200 block of Primrose Lane for a weapons complaint. Police found a 28-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, contact police at (920) 886-6020 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.