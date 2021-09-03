Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Neenah shooting investigation

Neenah shooting investigation.
Neenah shooting investigation.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have arrested a second person in connection to an August shooting in Neenah.

On Sept. 2, Trino F. Sanchez, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop. He was taken into custody on charges of Reckless Injury and Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery.

A second suspect, Javontae RD Mabry, 22, was arrested on Aug. 16.

A third person of interest, Tyrell Anderson, remains at large. The 21-year-old Anderson is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you see him, call police.

On Aug. 3, Neenah Police were called to the 1200 block of Primrose Lane for a weapons complaint. Police found a 28-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information, contact police at (920) 886-6020 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Staff treated, 13 patients transferred after gas release at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital
Generic Coronavirus
3 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
A Lamers bus.
Bussing woes expected to last several days for Appleton students
Damian Hauschultz plea hearing
Teen sentenced to 20 years in prison for Ethan Hauschultz homicide
Generic Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 28 more deaths, nearly 3 million fully vaccinated

Latest News

A police car.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
Teen hit by vehicle near Green Bay school. Sept. 3, 2021.
Driver hits teen on bike in crosswalk near Green Bay school
Diaper dumpers sought in Langlade County
Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in...
More than 8,000 Afghan refugees at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy