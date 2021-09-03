SCATTERED SHOWERS TODAY, BUT NOT A WASHOUT WEEKEND

Our next weathermaker has arrived and is pushing showers into northeast Wisconsin. Look for scattered showers to continue throughout the rest of this afternoon and evening. Folks planning on going to high school football games tonight should plan for rain, but it won’t be nearly as heavy as last week’s thunderstorms.

As the rain falls through the relatively dry air aloft, this will help keep our temperatures cooler than what we’ve seen recently. Inland high temperatures will only be in the upper-half of the 60s, with some lower 70s by the lakeshore. It will certainly feel like early fall.

The Labor Day holiday weekend will be just slightly warmer than today... Highs will climb back into the low to middle 70s. Showers will still linger through Saturday morning, but skies will clear out late in the day with just a small chance of a few evening storms across the north. While a spotty thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon, most of Sunday and Monday look dry... Enjoy your holiday weekend!

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW VEERING NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. A little cool. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Morning showers... Maybe thunder. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty storms mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler and breezy. A few afternoon sprinkles or light showers. HIGH: 69

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 72

