Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) - Police have killed a man outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas says the man carjacked a vehicle and kidnapped its driver some time before 8 a.m. Friday. He made the driver take him to a Milwaukee Walmart and then to a service station, where the driver told the attendant to call police.

The sheriff says the carjacker then had the man drive him to a Walmart in Franklin, where the man told a clerk to call police.

Officers responded and chased the carjacker. He crashed the vehicle and immediately carjacked another vehicle. He crashed again and jumped out of the wreckage with a gun, prompting officers to open fire.

