Outagamie County deer farm tests positive for CWD

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The farm, which was not named, was already under quarantine. They had received animals from a CWD affected farm.

Positive samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.

The herd will remain under quarantine for an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There are about 30 deer on the farm.

CWD is deadly in deer, elk and moose. It’s a neurological disease that is similar to mad cow disease in cattle. CLICK HERE to learn more about the disease and how it spreads.

