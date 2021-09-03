Advertisement

Hobart village administrator accused of trying to replace judge by forging signature

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Hobart Village Administrator Aaron Kramer is accused of being party to forging a document, a misdemeanor, in order to replace a municipal judge.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News explains that in February, Hobart/Lawrence Municipal Judge Ronald VanLanen asked the 8th Judicial District Court, which oversees courts in northeastern Wisconsin counties, to appoint Judge Carley Windorff to fill in for him while he was on medical leave.

On May 14, Kramer found out Windorff, who’s also a private attorney, was representing a village employee. Kramer told the municipal clerk to remove Judge Windorff immediately.

The Hobart village clerk told investigators Kramer told her Windorff couldn’t be the village’s judge if she was representing a village employee and told her to make an application for a replacement. Prosecutors allege the clerk drafted an application to the judicial district, asking it to assign another judge for Hobart “as soon as possible” and forged Judge VanLanen’s signature. The complaint says the clerk and Kramer “decided not to tell Judge VanLanen about the application.” The application was approved by the district court administrator.

Kramer would tell the investigator he hadn’t seen the application. When the investigator asked who gave the orders to replace Judge Windorff, Kramer answered, “You can say it was a collaborative decision and can’t point the finger at one person who made the ultimate decision.”

But Windorff provided an email from Kramer contradicting that. She said, “I’m concerned about where the decision or request came from,” and Kramer responded, “The decision came from me.”

The court administrator said if he’d known the application was forged and sent without VanLanen’s or Windorff’s knowledge, it would’ve been denied. Village administrators don’t have the authority to replace a judge.

The Hobart village clerk said she didn’t know she could say no to her boss and felt caught in the middle.

The allegations of misconduct in public office were investigated by the Appleton Police Department, being an outside agency.

If convicted, Kramer faces up to 9 months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Online court records show he has a hearing for a plea and sentencing in two weeks in Brown County court.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Staff treated, 13 patients transferred after gas release at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital
A Lamers bus.
Bussing woes expected to last several days for Appleton students
Generic Coronavirus
3 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Damian Hauschultz plea hearing
Teen sentenced to 20 years in prison for Ethan Hauschultz homicide
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

Latest News

Police lights
Two arrested, third sought after shooting in Oconto
Through October the Alliance is looking to test as many samples as they can to make their AI...
Winnebago Waterways works to speed up blue-green algae bloom detection from days to minutes
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls)
Brown County rejects election audit subpoena
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Decline in new cases, but deaths in double digits again