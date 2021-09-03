High-tech equipment detects small leaks in Green Bay water line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little ball is providing big information to the Green Bay Water Utility and may be preventing a lot of headaches for people who use water anywhere in the city.

In June, the utility sent two kinds of equipment into the city’s main transmission lines to detect possible leaks or potential breaks.

It used both a SmartBall and the PipeDiver robot, which got stuck and had to be rescued.

The utility had to wait a bit to download data from the equipment, but now has it, and is using it to make repair plans.

“The pre-stressed wires is what keeps the pipe from blowing apart, and we have sections of that line that are about 150 pounds per square inch of pressure, so it could really... we could lose a lot of water very fast if that pipe blew apart,” explains Green Bay Water Utility operations manager Brian Powell.

A pipe burst is the last thing he, or frankly anyone else, ever wants to see again.

It happened in 2012 near Main and Mason Streets in Green Bay, and since then, the utility has made a push for more preventative measures.

It spent the early part of the summer focusing on prevention, sending high-tech equipment through the city’s main water transmission lines to hunt for potential problems.

“With the SmartBall, we determined that we have three small leaks on the 24 and a half mile stretch,” explains Powell.

That SmartBall bounced along the bottom of the main transmission line, using acoustics, to detect those small leaks.

They’re ones Powell says need to be fixed to prevent bigger leaks or something worse.

“If they’re undetected, they can have a catastrophic break and could limit the amount of flow into the city and drop pressures and all kinds of things that we don’t want to have happen,” he says.

Repairs should happen this fall when water demand is typically lower.

The PipeDiver robot was also sent through the line, using different technology to sense breaks in the wires that wrap around the 36-inch pipes.

As we reported in June, it only made it seven miles before getting stuck in a valve and forcing the entire city to conserve water while crews cut into the pipe to free the robot.

Of those seven miles worth of data received, it found no major structural issues.

That’s a big a relief for the utility, but it still needs to figure out how to make sure the rest of the line is good to go.

“Their engineers are working on a solution to get that PipeDiver to float up over the top of the valve instead of trying to go through the middle of the pipe and deflect over or under, so now they’re going to change the buoyance of that piece of equipment so it’ll float higher in the pipe and should skim over the top,” explains Powell.

The utility hopes to have a plan in place to inspect the line next spring.

