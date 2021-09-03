Green Bay council to vote next week on remote worker policy for city employees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic accelerated businesses giving employees the option of working remotely.

That opportunity is now making its way to the City of Green Bay with a planned vote on Tuesday, according to council members, on a remote worker policy.

“Probationary employees or employees who’ve had issues with their work won’t be allowed to use this,” Green Bay Alderman Bill Galvin of District 4 said.

It was first discussed last week on August 24 at the city’s personnel committee, which Alderman Galvin is a member of and voted in favor of advancing. It passed that committee unanimously.

According to the policy, an employee whose job requires face-to-face communication is ineligible for remote work. Moreover, those who work for police, fire, and transit union can’t take part.

In the last year and half, some city employees have been working remotely because of the pandemic. Yet, if the new policy passes with next week’s vote it can usher in the future public-sector employees.

“[Human Resources] has already been training up the managers on how to properly supervise people remotely, and make sure they’re doing jobs, and getting things done, and not taking advantage you know of the situation,” Galvin said.

The policy stated there can be unannounced visits to the employee’s remote work site to ensure compliance.

Galvin said this is about trusting employee’s to do the right thing and the change, if approved by the common council, shouldn’t impact city services.

“People that are waiting for city employees to respond or check over their paperwork, or applications or anything else like that, there’s going to be no changes at all. It’ll be done, it’ll be done on time,” Galvin said.

The common council will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

