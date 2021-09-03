Advertisement

Driver hits teen on bike in crosswalk near Green Bay school

Teen hit by vehicle near Green Bay school. Sept. 3, 2021.
Teen hit by vehicle near Green Bay school. Sept. 3, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen boy on a bike was hit by a vehicle in a Green Bay crosswalk Friday morning.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Police do not believe the injuries are severe.

It happened at S. Monroe and Porlier, near Aldo Leopold School.

A 35-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The call came in at about 7:33 a.m.

Police are still investigating and looking into whether there was a crossing guard posted at the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The city uses the company Cross Safe for crossing guard duties.

Action 2 News will have additional coverage of this story Friday evening.

