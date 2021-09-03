Driver hits teen on bike in crosswalk near Green Bay school
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen boy on a bike was hit by a vehicle in a Green Bay crosswalk Friday morning.
The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Police do not believe the injuries are severe.
It happened at S. Monroe and Porlier, near Aldo Leopold School.
A 35-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The call came in at about 7:33 a.m.
Police are still investigating and looking into whether there was a crossing guard posted at the crosswalk at the time of the incident.
The city uses the company Cross Safe for crossing guard duties.
