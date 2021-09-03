Driver hits teen on bike in crosswalk near Green Bay school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen boy on a bike was hit by a vehicle in a Green Bay crosswalk Friday morning.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Police do not believe the injuries are severe.

It happened at S. Monroe and Porlier, near Aldo Leopold School.

A 35-year-old woman was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The call came in at about 7:33 a.m.

Police are still investigating and looking into whether there was a crossing guard posted at the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The city uses the company Cross Safe for crossing guard duties.

Action 2 News will have additional coverage of this story Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.