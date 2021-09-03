Diaper dumpers sought in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Diaper dumpers are on the loose in Langlade County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve taken several complaints about soiled adult diapers in the ditch in the southern part of the county.

A majority of the diapers have been found in the Township of Norwood. They’ve been located along State Highway 47, County Road AA, County Road W, and Trout Road.

“Not only is this disgusting behavior, it’s littering. We’re working to identify the diaper dumper(s) and keep dirty diapers out of our ditches,” reads a statement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the Township of Norwood should call law enforcement at 715-627-6411.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.