Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor: “Don’t go through what I went through”

Charles Estrada leaves ThedaCare after 49 days in the ICU and COVID unit.
Charles Estrada leaves ThedaCare after 49 days in the ICU and COVID unit.(ThedaCare)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Don’t go through what I went through.”

That’s the message from 57-year-old Charles Estrada of Berlin, who spent 49 days in the ICU and COVID unit at ThedaCare after testing positive for COVID-19 in May.

Estrada says looking back on the days and months leading up to the positive test, he wished he had taken more precautions. He told doctors he didn’t think he was in any danger living in a small town.

Estrada thanked the hospital team, saying they saved his life, when he was released in late July with a “Code Happy” celebration.

He says he wants to share his story in hopes others will hear it and make the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station
Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Staff treated, 13 patients transferred after gas release at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital
Generic Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 28 more deaths, nearly 3 million fully vaccinated
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
Packers-Saints game to be played in Jacksonville, direct flight offered out of Appleton for fans
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine

Latest News

We spoke with health experts and school administrators about the potential psychological effect...
Differences between local middle school masking requirements and their psychological impact
Generic Coronavirus
3 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
UW-Madison: 9 out of 10 people on campus fully vaccinated
Dr. Rai and Aisha Morales
Dr. Rai talks COVID-19 treatments and dangers of taking drugs meant for animals