COVID-19 survivor: “Don’t go through what I went through”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Don’t go through what I went through.”

That’s the message from 57-year-old Charles Estrada of Berlin, who spent 49 days in the ICU and COVID unit at ThedaCare after testing positive for COVID-19 in May.

Estrada says looking back on the days and months leading up to the positive test, he wished he had taken more precautions. He told doctors he didn’t think he was in any danger living in a small town.

Estrada thanked the hospital team, saying they saved his life, when he was released in late July with a “Code Happy” celebration.

He says he wants to share his story in hopes others will hear it and make the decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.