Another Republican says don’t sue U.W. over COVID-19 policies

Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A second Republican legislator says he doesn’t support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater), co-chair of the Legislature’s rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don’t submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval by Thursday. President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate.

Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) issued a statement Thursday saying tying the system’s hands isn’t in the best interests of local communities or businesses. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) tweeted Monday that a lawsuit would only create confusion.

Nass says he’ll ask Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to file a lawsuit. LeMahieu aide Adam Gibbs didn’t immediately respond to a message. 

