UW-Madison: 9 out of 10 people on campus fully vaccinated

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nine out of 10 people on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including faculty, staff and students, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The university reported the figures on Thursday.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she is proud of the impressive numbers, which are far ahead of the statewide average. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that only 62% of adults were fully vaccinated statewide as of Wednesday.

The UW-Madison numbers are comparable to other Big Ten schools. The numbers were released a week before classes were to start.

The campus is home to about 45,000 students and 24,000 faculty and staff.

