Advertisement

Still time to register for races in the Community First Fox Cities Marathon

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The countdown is on to the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

The full marathon is sold out, but other races are available: https://foxcitiesmarathon.org/registration/

Race weekend is Sept. 17-19.

The half, relay and full marathons are Sunday, Sept. 19. Races start at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus in Menasha and finish at Riverside Park in Neenah.

The full marathon course takes runners through six communities.

On Saturday, there will be 5K and 10K walk/runs.

The Kids Fun Run will be held Sept. 17 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

A health and wellness expo will be held Friday and Saturday at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities.

Those who cannot attend in person can run a virtual race. DETAILS: https://foxcitiesmarathon.org/race-week/2021raceweekend/virtual-race-experience/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
Pre-trial, trial dates moved in case against ex-car salesman indicted on fraud charges
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ cut down day: Initial 53-man roster set
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine
Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station

Latest News

Green Bay Police are focused on training more officers to recognize people in a mental health...
Patience, understanding and training in mental health are changing policing
September 1 Birthday Club
September 1 Birthday Club
Old Glory Honor Flight airport
Korea and Vietnam veterans return after embarking on Old Glory Honor Flight
August 31 Birthday Club
August 31 Birthday Club