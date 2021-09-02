Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station
Generic Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 28 more deaths, nearly 3 million fully vaccinated
Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Staff treated, 13 patients transferred after gas release at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
Packers-Saints game to be played in Jacksonville, direct flight offered out of Appleton for fans
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "There's no doubt from the dramatic data from the Israeli study, that the...
Fauci: Americans ‘likely’ need 3rd dose of shots
Dr. Anthony Fauci: "There's no doubt from the dramatic data from the Israeli study, that the...
Fauci: No doubt we'll see benefits from boosters
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Flights resume and some power restored 4 days after Ida
The Supreme Court has formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state...
EXPLAINER: What to know about the new Texas abortion law