Restaurants navigate employee shortages, temporary closures amid Delta variant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Restaurants are navigating uncertain waters trying to stay open as they deal with outbreaks among staff.

At the same time, industry leaders say vaccine mandates may worsen a shortage of restaurant workers when finding new employees is already tough.

Voyageurs Bakehouse in Green Bay is striking a path forward amid uncertainty. It opened a few days before the pandemic was officially declared in March of 2020, yet it’s made it through to the other side.

“It’s been continuing to be nimble as possible, think on our feet, Voyageur Co-owner Celeste Parins said.

Located at 340 N Broadway, they recently closed for a week after a Covid-19 outbreak among employees.

“That was definitely one of those times where we thought about, what is best for the team? What is best for our community? And that’s what gave us the answer,” Parins said.

Voyageurs originally started as a home delivery sourdough bread business, but has since expanded with its brick-and-mortar shop.

The highly infectious Delta variant has posed risks for restaurants nationwide. Hinterland Brewery announced on Facebook Saturday its closing out of precaution due to a recent exposure. The brewery followed up on Wednesday posting it plans to reopen its bar on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Closing impacts a restaurant’s sales and leaves employees out of work. For its part, Voyageurs began selling t-shirts to raise money for staff.

“In the week that we had to close because of covid we decided to kind of speed that project up and some of the profits go to a team pool,” Ben Cadman, who co-owns Voyageur with his wife Celeste Parins, said.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association offers resources for small businesses helping them chart a path to deal with outbreaks, yet the organization’s president told Action 2 News the next six months will be rough for the industry with the Delta variant, an employee shortage, and food supply disruptions.

“For employers who would really like to get their staff vaccinated [I’d recommend] to offer incentives to get vaccines rather than a mandate, because you run the risk of course in an environment where you’re having a staff shortage...of your staff quitting,” Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and Chief Executive Officer Kristine Hillmer said.

As for Voyageurs, a beacon of hope is they are moving forward with plans to open an Appleton location next month.

“What grain we’re using from what farmer, where our butter comes from, where our eggs come from. It’s all from a 30 mile radius,” Cadman said.

That restaurant will be at 201 W College Ave.

