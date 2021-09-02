Advertisement

Oconto man receives prison sentence for homicide, drug delivery charges

Brian Blasing and Chasity Denny. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Brian Blasing and Chasity Denny. Photo: Oconto County Jail
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto man has learned his fate after being convicted by a jury earlier this year of first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime, as well as delivering drugs.

Brian Blasing has been sentenced to 19 years in prison, as well as 12 years of extended supervision for two drug deliveries, one of which caused an overdose.

Blasking was found guilty of delivering fentanyl, which caused the death of Terry Westphal in the Town of Pound back in February of 2019.

He was also found guilty of delivering cocaine in January of 2019 in the Town of Peshtigo.

According to a release, Marinette County Judge James Morrison sentenced Blasing to 17 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision for the homicide charge, and a consecutive two years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision on the delivery of cocaine charge.

A co-defendant in the case, Chasity Denny, was sentenced to a total of six years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision consecutive to any other sentence.

