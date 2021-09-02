Musicians, singers to audition for national anthem performance in upcoming Bucks season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know someone who is an incredibly talented singer or musician?

The Milwaukee Bucks may choose them to perform the national anthem at the team’s home games during the upcoming season!

According to the team, singers and musicians of all genres and ages are invited to audition for the opportunity at Fiserv Forum later this month.

However, those who are under the age of 18 will need permission from a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone who decides to audition will need to perform the national anthem in its entirety in order to be considered, and will also need to wear a mask except while performing.

The open call auditions will be held on Monday, September 20 during three different time slots.

Those slots are:

7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Team officials say candidates will register on-site for the auditions, and will perform in the order they arrive.

The Bucks are the reigning NBA Champions

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.